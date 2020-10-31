A+ Kidz Care Learning Center, a Victoria child care provider, held a trunk-or-treat Friday night.
Candy, games and Halloween decorations were featured at the event, attracting a "massive turnout" to the open-invite event at A+ Kidz Care Learning Center 3, 7009 N. Navarro St., said Amber Bee, a Kidz Care representative.
Staff used masks and sanitizer to promote safety for the outdoor event.
About a week in advance of the trunk-or-treat, staff prepared by gathering supplies and candy, and that preparation payed off, Bee said.
"Due to COVID, we have not been able to do our usual Halloween parties inside as we normally would with families and kids being able to join their classes for the fun," Bee said. "We had this event as an open invite to anyone who wanted to join in on the fun."
