A professor friend recently gave an assignment. She asked her students to describe things from their lives that are meaningful with short descriptions of why those things are meaningful. The idea was to get students to look around, to notice, and to recognize how they are being shaped by their environment.
A week before the assignment was due, one student – a freshman we’ll call “Student A” – approached her and said he would be unable to complete the assignment because he had nothing to take pictures of. He had not met any other students or made any friends; he went to class, but the rest of the time, he sat alone in his residence hall room and hadn’t explored any campus events or activities.
In stark contrast, I talked with “Student B” last week. She also is a first-year student. As we chatted, she told me about her classes, her conversation with an academic advisor, the professor she had asked for advice, and the four student organizations she had gotten involved in – all within the first 10 weeks of class. She is in a challenging academic major and she’s not sure of the direction her career may take, but she seems invigorated by the possibilities.
These two students have been at the same university for the same amount of time, but they are having drastically different experiences. Intuitively, Student B is much more likely to complete her degree – and research supports this idea. She is building connections and relationships that she can lean on when things get tough. She is engaging with her studies and seeking help when necessary. She is pursuing social and extra-curricular interests that will promote her social development and help her grow as an effective communicator. And she’s having fun!
Without a doubt, academics are important, but succeeding in college is about more than going to class. Do you know a college-bound student? If so, help them get the most out of the experience by encouraging them to get involved on campus. Challenge them to meet new people. Celebrate their courage and resilience when they attempt new things. Let them (or make them!) stay on campus some weekends, so that those relationships grow. Encourage them to make the most of their college experience – academically and socially.
