Do you have questions for the District 3 city council candidates Jeff Bauknight and Aaron Franco?
You have until noon Tuesday to send in your questions to the Victoria Advocate at deliverydesk@vicad.com.
The Victoria Advocate and the Victoria Chamber of Commerce will co-sponsor a debate between the two candidates on Wednesday. In keeping with social distancing protocol the debate will be recorded on Zoom and then made available on the Advocate's Facebook page.
