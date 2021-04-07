Victoria’s school district has two contested races for the May 1 election. The Victoria Advocate and the Victoria Chamber of Commerce will co-sponsor a second debate featuring the candidates in the District 2 race next week.
On Wednesday, a debate was held between District 4 candidates Dale Zuck and Amanda Lingle.
On April 14, another debate will be held between candidates Estella De Los Santos and Kenneth Wells for the Victoria School Board District 2 seat.
In keeping with social distancing protocols, the upcoming debate will be recorded via Zoom and then posted on the Advocate’s Facebook page.
We are asking readers to submit questions for the candidates to deliverydesk@vicad.com by noon on the Tuesday before the debate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.