The Victoria Advocate and the Victoria Chamber of Commerce will cosponsor three debates leading up to the May 1 municipal/school elections.
In keeping with social distancing protocol, the debates will be recorded via Zoom and then posted on the Advocate's Facebook page.
We are asking readers to submit questions for the candidates to deliverydesk@vicad.com by noon Tuesday before each debate.
The debate schedule is:
March 31: City Council District 3 — Jeff Bauknight and Aaron Franco
April 7: Victoria School Board District 4 — Dale Zuck and Amanda Lingle
April 14: Victoria School Board District 2 — Estella De Los Santos and Kenneth Wells
