Starting at 4 p.m. Friday, all Victoria school district websites may be down as the district is launching new websites.
This could last up to 24-36 hours. During this time, the main district website will be unavailable, as well as all district campuses’ websites, according to a news release from the district.
Once the new websites are launched, they will all be accessible at the same domain names, including the main site, www.visd.net. They will also be mobile-friendly, according to the news release.
The district asks that everyone remain patient as this takes place, according to the news release.
