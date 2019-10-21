Sixth-grader Desiree Caballero, 12, laughed with her friends in art class as she and her classmates attempted to draw their version of Frankenstein on Thursday.
“I like to sketch,” the Stroman Middle School student said.
One of her most recent completed pieces was a word cloud of sorts with her nickname, Desi, in the middle. The words splashed the page with color.
That piece is now on display at the Victoria Fine Arts Center for all to see.
“I feel happy that I did something good and people like it,” Desiree said.
Students practice drawing Frankenstein’s monster during art class at Stroman Middle School Thursday afternoon pic.twitter.com/xAl7CP7tWS— Samantha Douty (@SamanthaDouty) October 18, 2019
Desiree’s piece is one of 45 on display at the Victoria Fine Arts Center, 1002 Sam Houston Drive. Victoria ISD teachers selected exemplary work from each class to be displayed, said Fine Arts Director Jason Levin.
The 45 pieces will be on display through the end of October. The artwork rotates every four to six weeks throughout the school year, Levin said.
Desiree has been practicing her art since she was 7 years old. At her elementary school, she felt inspired to try new things.
“My teacher always told me if I always think out of the box, then I could be good,” Desiree said.
Desiree said art is what she turns to when she feels sad or upset. She recalled a time when she and her friends were fighting, but art made her confident to confront the issue.
“It makes me feel calm,” she said. “I just go straight to drawing.”
Torres Elementary second-grader Kaylee Plunkett, like Desiree, sees art as a way to escape.
Kaylee has a coloring of a rooster on display at the Fine Arts Center.
“Art is my passion,” the 7-year-old said. “I enjoy it, and it’s fun for me, and I want to do it every day.”
She said it feels good to have her artistic talent on display.
“People get to see good art talents,” Kaylee said.
When Kaylee grows up, she said, she wants to be an artist and give her art away for free.
Some of the more complicated pieces come from the middle school level. Students from Howell Middle School have their pointillism artwork on display at the center. Pointillism is a technique in which small, distinct dots are applied in a pattern to create an image.
For eighth-grader Kamryn Miller, that picture was inspired by “spooky season.” Her drawing is a creepy hotel hallway that is dark and eerie, with red light peeking out from below the doors.
“It takes a really long time,” Kamryn said.
Kamryn said when she gets older, she wants to be an artist because it’s what she loves.
“I have to do art,” she said.
Art isn’t as appreciated as other things, Kamryn said. When she sees her art on display for everyone to see, it makes her feel better.
“It makes me feel appreciated,” she said. “It made me feel good about myself.”
