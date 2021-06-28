For decades, teachers have understood the value and power of reading aloud. Reading a book out loud to a student exposes them to vocabulary they may not be able to read on their own.
During a read aloud, a child has the opportunity to stop and ask about words he or she does not know. The more words and meanings children know, the more knowledge they have about the world. The adult and child can also discuss topics that come to mind during the read aloud. A read aloud is truly one of the best ways to introduce and expose a child to literacy and learning.
Audiobooks offer many of the same benefits as a read aloud, especially when the child can see the words on the screen while the book is being read aloud. Audiobooks expose children to appropriate vocabulary, the structure of a story, and a variety of problems and solutions that they can apply to their own lives through the characters in the story.
Parents are busy people. I know. I have four children of my own and can distinctly remember those days of finally collapsing into bed after getting them all tucked in and asleep. I tried my best to read to them before bed. Some days were more successful than others. I certainly do not recommend replacing a parent-child read aloud, but sometimes parents need to give themselves a break. An audiobook before bed or on a trip in the car can be a welcome and educational break. This is something we do not have to feel guilty about doing. A parent can be assured that listening to an audiobook will provide a literacy experience for a child that is second only to a personal, sit-on-the-lap, snuggle-together read aloud.
An extra bonus for parents is that many online audiobooks are free. Some of them even feature celebrities reading aloud to kids. Storyline Online is one website that I highly recommend. It is free and includes read alouds by celebrities including Wanda Sykes, Kevin Costner, Betty White and James Earl Jones. On another website called Great Websites for Kids, links to many authors’ professional websites are provided. On this website, some authors read their own books aloud on a video and often there are games and activities to help children explore the author and his or her books in depth.
Below is a list of previously suggested websites as well as a few more. Take a look. Take a listen. Take advantage of this technology as well as some great literature for you and your children.
