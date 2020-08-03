A back-to-school event where families can receive free backpacks and school supplies was rescheduled to Aug. 15 because of Hurricane Hanna.
The event, sponsored by Driscoll Health Plan, will be 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15 at the Victoria College parking lot, 2200 E. Red River St.
Five hundred free backpacks and school supplies will be given away at the event, according to a news release from Driscoll Health Plan. Children ages 5-18 are eligible to receive the items on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.
In order to adhere to social distancing practices, it will be a drive-through event, where families will remain in their vehicles.
This event is open to the public. All attendees must be in a vehicle, and children must be present to receive a backpack.
The backpacks and school supplies are donated by local organizations, including Driscoll Health Plan, AHEC, Victoria College, H-E-B, and University of Houston-Victoria.
