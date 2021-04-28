The Victoria Advocate will honor graduating seniors in the Crossroads with a special page on May 30. If you want to honor your senior submit their photo — a color head and shoulders photo of them — with their name, age, school they are graduating from and the city it is located, parents’ names, the senior’s future plans, such as college they plan to attend and profession they plan to follow to deliverydesk@vicad.com. Be sure to include your phone number so we can contact you in case we have a question.
Be proud of your graduates accomplishments, show them off
