For Viviana Nicole Gomez her future will be found helping others.
The 18-year-old Bloomington High School salutatorian was impressed with the care provided to her grandmother while she was suffering with cancer. She decided in the seventh grade that she wanted to be a nurse.
“I guess I’ve always wanted to help others,” Gomez said.
Toward that end, Gomez has taken college classes since her sophomore year. She plans to attend Victoria College with the goal of earning her nursing degree. She will graduate with a 3.82 GPA.
“I’m very proud of the work she has accomplished,” her mother Esther Gomez said. “I think she is going to be successful in whatever she does. If she sets her mind on something she does it. She’s hard on herself.”
Gomez said she loved fishing with her father Trinidad. Once aboard her father’s boat she was competing against him as to who would reach their limit first. Although she was sick, she met her quota before he did.
Gomez plans to earn her nursing degree, but plans more than that. She would like to attend medical school and eventually open up her own practice.
In addition to her studies, Gomez served on the school’s volleyball, softball and track teams as well as was a cheerleader.
She said what she liked best at the school was how welcome the staff made her feel.
“The most surprising thing was juggling all those activities,” Gomez said. “The best part of high school was making memories with my friends and classmates.”
