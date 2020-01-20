The Bloomington School Board voted 6-0 to fire assistant superintendent Misty Brasfield.
The board discussed Brasfield’s termination behind closed doors during its regular board meeting on Monday. When they returned to open session they took the vote.
Board member John Ellsworth abstained.
Board members referred all questions regarding the way they voted to Superintendent Mark Anglin, who does not vote on board matters. Anglin referred the questions back to the board.
Neither Brasfield nor her attorney Tiger Hanner were at the meeting.
The decision was spurred by an investigation Anglin opened into Brasfield last fall. That investigation led to him recommend the board fire Brasfield for possible misuse of public funds.
Anglin’s investigation into Brasfield revealed thousands of dollars were spent on gift cards that lacked a paper trail of their distribution.
Anglin began looking into Brasfield’s use of the district credit card shortly after he was hired as the district’s superintendent in July. After starting his job, he opened a forensic audit into the school’s finances and found discrepancies with Brasfield’s expenditures, he said.
Anglin placed Brasfield on administrative leave in October, and she remains on leave at the board’s discretion.
Brasfield worked at the district’s chief financial officer before becoming the assistant superintendent in 2019. She continued to oversee the district’s finances in that role.
She would receive requests for gift cards from district employees to be distributed to their staff, so she would execute the request while keeping track in a journal she created, according to the investigation. Those requests lacked purchase orders or receipts documenting their distribution.
Brasfield would then discuss credit card statements and receipts with only the board president, according to the investigation. She operated under that system since 2013.
During an unrelated action, Chris Culak, of Roloff, Hnatek accountants, discussed the district’s net funds during a state required compliance audit, which showed no discrepancies.
Board member Blanca Wallace asked, during that discussion, how involved board members, the superintendent and CFO should be with the district’s finances.
Culak said the board should be receiving reports every month during its board meeting, and there was no reason they shouldn’t be involved with the process.
“You should be monitoring the finances every month,” Culak told the board.
Brasfield hired Hanner after she was placed on paid leave from the district. He said, in a previous Advocate interview, if Brasfield is fired she will file a lawsuit against the district. He claims the district is firing Brasfield retaliation of filing a sexual harassment complaint.
She filed a complaint against former superintendent Abbie Barnett, and she claimed in the report that he sent unsolicited sexually charged text messages
