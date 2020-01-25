Bloomington school district received millions of dollars to recover from Hurricane Harvey, but the district lacks documentation for the use of that money.
The Victoria Advocate requested documentation accounting for the use of the funds allocated for Harvey recovery efforts through an open records request earlier this month.
“At this time I have not been able to locate any documentation accounting for the use of public funds that were allocated for Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts, and no checks or purchase orders were used that I can locate,” current Superintendent Mark Anglin said in an email response to the Advocate’s request.
Hurricane Harvey struck the Texas coast in August 2017 and left Bloomington schools reeling with an estimated $11 million worth of damage across the district.
At the time of the disaster, Abbie Barnett was the superintendent and Misty Brasfield was the chief financial officer. Anglin was hired as superintendent after most of the Harvey spending was completed.
“Ms. Brasfield apparently paid the contractor through wire transfers, bypassing the need for purchase orders and checks,” Anglin said in the open records request response. “The district’s law firm has contacted Ms. Brasfield requesting those records.”
The Bloomington school board fired Brasfield Jan. 20 after an internal investigation showed possible misuse of public funds with the district credit card.
Brasfield oversaw the district’s expenditures for several years as the district’s chief financial officer and continued that oversight as the district’s assistant superintendent in 2019.
The district received at least $850,000 in donations from 2017-2019 from nonprofits, including Rebuild Texas, according to previous Victoria Advocate articles.
This does not include funds from the district’s insurance that was used to rebuild post-Harvey.
In September 2017, $25,000 was donated to Placedo Elementary school to fix the roof that was damaged by the storm.
Invista donated another $20,000 to the district’s high school in November 2017 to replace technology that was damaged in the high school.
Students from North Texas schools Mansfield and Timberview traveled to Bloomington in November 2017. They donated about $40,000 in gifts, gift cards and monies, according to a Fort-Worth Star Telegram article.
Mennonite Disaster Services also donated $5,191.80 to the district, according to Bloomington school board meeting minutes from November 2017.
A large portion of donations to the district came from Rebuild Texas Fund.
In 2018, the fund donated $544,804 for the district to buy track and field equipment, marching and concert band uniforms and to rebuild the agricultural building roof.
In 2019, it donated another $215,364 for the district to assist with the repairs to its elementary school roof.
Then-board president John Ellsworth said Friday that the business manager handled all the Harvey recovery efforts finances. He said he knew details about the district’s insurance funds, but he did not know the details regarding other funds that went to the recovery efforts.
“I don’t know about federal money and all that stuff,” he said.
