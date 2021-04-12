Bloomington students moved to remote learning for the week after several positive COVID-19 cases were diagnosed among students and teachers.
The move to remote learning includes elementary, middle and high school students. Students who wish to learn in person can still attend, but classes will be limited up to 10 students, according to a district release.
“For the safety of all students, we decided to go completely remote,” Bloomington Superintendent Mark Anglin said.
Anglin said district officials will determine if the closure needs to extend into next week.
On campus learning was made available for families who couldn’t shift schedules last minute to accommodate the at-home courses and for students who prefer to be at school, Anglin said.
Students on campus will learn and work in remote classes, but they will be in a monitored classroom.
The district has 11 active cases reported on its COVID-19 tracker. The cases include one middle school case and nine high school cases and 1 at Crossroad Connect Academy.
Contact tracing started with an athletic coach who tested positive over the weekend. The coach initially tested negative for the virus last week and was allowed on campus, Anglin said.
Contact tracing continued throughout the district, and it was determined district-wide closure was the best route, Anglin said.
Three students and two district employees were on campus Monday before testing positive for the novel coronavirus. Names and other information regarding the five people will not be released for privacy concerns.
Sports and other extracurricular activities have also been canceled for the week. These cancellations include baseball and softball practices, and the band will not compete at a competition in Goliad on Wednesday, according to a district announcement.
“We’ve had to shut down a couple times because we had a rise in COVID,” Anglin said. “We knew this was always a possibility.”
