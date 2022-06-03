At a Thursday special called board meeting, Victoria school board trustees appointed Ericka Barr as the new principal of O’Connor ACE Elementary for the 2022-2023 school year.
Barr has nearly two decades of educational experience in the classroom. She also served as a district elementary coordinator and campus administrator. Most recently, Barr served as the assistant principal of O’Connor ACE Elementary. She holds an associate of arts degree from Victoria College as well as a bachelor of science in interdisciplinary studies and a master of education in educational leadership and supervision from the University of Houston-Victoria.
“I am beyond excited to step into this next chapter of my career,” Barr said. “Here at O’Connor ACE Elementary, we have created a culture of high expectations and achievement for all students. We will continue to develop fearless, resilient, open-minded, goal focused scholars. At O’Connor Elementary, every student matters and every moment counts.”
Barr will replace Dionne Hughes following her appointment as the P-TECH/T-STEM program administrator.
Barr’s primary duties will include directing and managing instruction programs, supervising operations at a campus level, providing leadership to ensure high standards of instructional service, overseeing compliance with district policies, success of instructional programs, and operating all campus activities.
“We are thrilled that Ms. Barr will continue to lead her frog family in a new role as campus principal,” said Executive Director of Elementary Student Learning & Talent Development Tammy Garza. “Her vision and high expectations will foster a continued culture of excellence at O'Connor Elementary.”
