The Victoria school board has approved Tammy Sestak’s selection as assistant superintendent of Curriculum, Instruction, & Accountability, during Thursday's monthly board meeting.
Sestak has nearly three decades of education experience, most recently as the executive director of Elementary Student Learning & Talent Development for Victoria school district. She earned a Bachelor’s in Interdisciplinary Studies from Southwest Texas State University and a Master’s in Educational Administration and Supervision from the University of Houston-Victoria.
“This is a great day for VISD,” said Superintendent Quintin Shepherd. “Mrs. Sestak is recognized throughout the VISD family as a leader of leaders and has a caring heart for our teachers and staff. We have no doubt that bright days are in front of us with her in this role.”
As assistant superintendent of Curriculum, Instruction, & Accountability, Sestak will plan, coordinate, and lead the overall implementation of research, evaluation, testing and accountability services, projects, and activities in the district, as well as provide support to the superintendent’s goals and priorities, such as, implement district goals, objectives, and priorities, including the District’s Strategic Plan and Priority Action Plan.
“I am thrilled to continue working with Victoria ISD’s dedicated administrators, teachers, staff, and community in this new role,” said Sestak. “Together, we will be implementing the strategies outlined in the newly adopted VISD Strategic Plan to create exciting new opportunities for our students.”
Sestak is a member of the Texas Association of School Administrators, Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association, and the Association for Supervision and Curriculum.
