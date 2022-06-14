At the June 9 Victoria school board meeting, trustees granted the VISD 4-H program extracurricular status.
Paige Melton, County Extension Agent for 4-H and Youth Development, requested the board's approval for the organization to be recognized and eligible for extracurricular status for the 2022-2023 school year.
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office and the 4-H organization have a strong partnership with the VISD and its families, providing immense support to students in the district for many years.
Students in the 4-H organization have the opportunity to participate in various activities and family-friendly competitions, from stock shows to family and community health events, leadership and citizenship events, and science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) events. 4-H members are encouraged and exposed to valuable learning experiences both inside and outside classroom settings.
4-H students typically do not miss school unnecessarily, as they must meet academic eligibility requirements to participate in 4-H activities.
