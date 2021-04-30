About a dozen people braved heavy rain on Friday morning to gather at Vela Farms in downtown Victoria and discuss the $156.8 million bond proposal on the ballot Saturday.
The bond proposal would rebuild Stroman Middle School and Mission Valley Elementary, replace the playgrounds at all 14 elementary schools and pay for district-wide repairs.
Bill Wendlandt, a local property businessman and property owner who supports the bond, organized the Friday event, which functioned as a final sales pitch for the proposal on the day before the community votes on it.
Wendlandt sought to draw attention to the bond's economic impact, citing a study of the bond's potential fiscal impact that suggests the proposal would boost the local economy through the temporary jobs it would generate and the building supplies it would require.
"When people come into town, all of a sudden they’re eating at the restaurants, going to the taco stands, kids are coming in and using the day care," Wendlandt said. "It’s a huge impact to businesses, small and everywhere."
The community remains split on the bond proposal. Lifelong Victoria resident and business owner Michael Atkinson said in an interview that he thinks the bond is excessively costly and an irresponsible use of taxpayer funds.
In particular, Atkinson said, he thinks the district has not budgeted enough money for regular maintenance and relied too much on borrowing.
"If you’re going to replace Stroman or Mission Valley, OK," Atkinson said. "I understand borrowing money for something like that. But that would cut the bond in half. If they’d budgeted the money correctly in the last 10 years, then we’d have a situation where the bond would be much smaller."
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.