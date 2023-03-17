Victoria College's plan to build a new facility for its students needs support from local taxpayers.
Nearly 73% of the Student Success Center's $36.5 million price tag will come from grants, gifts and institutional funds, officials from the college said Tuesday. Victoria County taxpayers could pay the $10 million remainder, but doing that is up to them.
An election for a proposed bond will be held May 6, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Early voters can head to the polls April 24-25, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Pattie Dodson Health Center and Victoria College Student Center.
County voters can also stop by the Pattie Dodson Public Health Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 26-28 and May 1-2.
If passed, the property tax rate would increase by 0.21 cents for every $100 worth of property. The rate increase would be applied for three years, Victoria College officials said.
For a home valued at $100,000, property taxes would increase by $2.10 each year for three years beginning in 2024.
Victoria County homeowners 65 years and older would be exempt from the tax increase, according to the college. Residents with disabilities who have filed a homestead tax exemption would also not have to pay an increased property tax.
Because the voter-approved bond for Victoria College's Health Sciences Center is expected to be fully paid off in 2026, a homeowner with a property valued at $100,000 would see a tax decrease of $5.80.
The proposed three-story facility, which Victoria College calls the Student Success Center, would include a new library, tutoring center and testing center. An admissions office and advising center would also be housed in the new building.
Campus officials said the Student Success Center would further Victoria College's effort to train students who plan to enter the workforce or advance to a four-year university after graduation.
"We offer one-third of the cost of the typical state university," Victoria College President Jennifer Kent said.
For more information on the upcoming bond election, visit VictoriaCollege.edu/Bond23 online.