The Bond Oversight Committee for the new Mission Valley Elementary School capital construction bond will host a listening session for interested community members on Thursday, Sept. 1, at 6:30 p.m. in the Mission Valley Elementary cafeteria.
The purpose of the committee is to help ensure Victoria ISD bonds, as adopted by the board and approved by voters, are implemented on time, with quality, with transparency, and within budget.
Small groups with committee members will be asked to share their thoughts and ideas surrounding the needs of the new elementary campus.
To date, the VISD Board of Trustees has approved to hire Rawley McCoy & Associates Architects as the architectural firm and Weaver & Jacobs Constructors Inc. as the Construction Manager At-Risk at the recommendation of the oversight committee and district Administration. The construction manager will be responsible for delivering the project within a guaranteed maximum price and will work with the architects to design the elementary school.
For more information, visit visd.net/bondoversight.
