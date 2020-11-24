Bond planning process

Prioritize — The committee develops consensus on how to address the district’s needs.

Recommend — Committee representatives present findings and recommend course of action to the board.

Consider — The board considers calling a bond election.

Call — The board calls a bond election. The board is required to take action on calling a bond within 78 days of the desired election day.

Educate — District educates voters on the proposal. It's the district’s role to communicate facts about the bond.

Vote — Voters consider proposition. School bond propositions must be held with the general elections in May or November.

Approve — Voters approve bond election. A majority of voters voting in favor of the propositions gives the board authority to sell bonds.

Sell — District sells bonds to investors. The district issues bond sales to increments over time to match the schedule of project design and construction.

Levy — Board levies I&S tax rate. The interest and sinking rate is levied to make annual debt payments.

Design — Project design is a multifaceted process that begins conceptual and concludes with construction documents.

Bid — Projects are bid in the competitive market to select a contractor and get the best value for the district.

Construct — Construction takes about 12-14 months for an elementary and 24-28 months for a high school.

SOURCE: VISD