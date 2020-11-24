The Victoria school board must approve a bond proposal by February if they want to assure it appears on ballots in May.
A bond planning committee has spent the past year reviewing materials and possible routes for a bond.
The possible multi-million dollar bond proposal could look at renovations or rebuilds of existing schools, such as Shields and Smith along with increasing capacities, updating heating and cooling systems and adding security at several campuses.
COVID-19 delayed the task force’s work this summer, but it picked back up virtually last month.
With weekly virtual meetings, the committee could submit a bond proposal as early as December. Over the past five weeks since resuming the task force after a seven-month delay, the board has met weekly to discuss areas of improvement within the district.
“It really speaks to the commitment of our community members and staff,” said Greg Bonewald, deputy superintendent of schools and task force facilitator. “It has been so amazingly productive.”
If the committee wants to see a May bond election, it must bring its recommendations to the board no later than Feb. 12. If completed sooner, the task force can bring the item forward as early as Dec. 17 or during the board’s Jan. 21 meeting.
The committee has reviewed facility assessments across 20 campus buildings and their conversation has moved to discussing potential cost estimates for repairs and renovations of campuses, said Greg Bonewald, deputy superintendent of schools and task force facilitator.
“There is a lot of work in front of the task force,” Bonewald said.
Created in 2019, the committee is tasked “to utilize a 10-year facility study and needs-assessment data to analyze and recommend short-, mid- and long-term bond and facility efforts,” according to the district’s website.
About 30 to 40 community members are actively involved in the committee. The members’ backgrounds vary, and the committee includes teachers, administrators, religious leaders, parents and other community members.
Throughout the last year, committee members determined high and moderate priorities of focus for upgrades. Some high priorities include updating heating, ventilation, air conditioning, safety and security systems as well as electrical work. Moderate priorities include paving and lighting.
These priorities span across 20 of the district’s older campuses, not including Victoria East and West high schools, which were built in 2010.
Committee members are weighing the costs of renovation versus rebuilding as well as other areas a bond might focus, Bonewald said. It’s about determining when it makes sense to rebuild older campuses and when to renovate.
“When you are renovating portions of space, it runs you a little over 80% of what the new build cost would be,” Bonewald said.
For example, it would cost $77.6 million to renovate Stroman Middle School compared to a $78.6 million rebuild price tag.
“The task force right now is weighing through a multitude of options to try and formulate a plan that best supports our school district and something our community can support,” Bonewald said.
This bond is not a first for Victoria.
The community has passed three bonds in the past 31 years ranging from a $10-million bond in 1989 to a $158.8-million bond in 2007. In 2017, Victoria residents struck down a proposed bond, which had a proposed amount of $141 million.
Committee member Bethany Castro is a district parent and an active member of the Southside Community Coalition. She joined the committee without any expectations about what would come from the committee’s work, but she has been excited to see the information and shape ideas based on that data, she said.
“I do think that VISD needs a bond,” Castro said. “Bonds are the way that school districts in Texas are allowed to make facilities improvements. There are numerous facilities that are extremely old and out of date. Bonds are natural and normal occurrences in school districts.”
Based on the facilities assessments, Castro thinks that the proposal the committee creates is something the community should support and “buy into,” she said.
Castro anticipates the committee will propose a bond in time for a May ballot item.
But the decision to put it on the ballot is up to the school board. After that, it is in the hands of the community.
“We have been working really hard to get more informed and come to a consensus around what needs to be included to best serve our students,” Castro said.
Committee member Pastor Oliver Greer, who preaches at Mt. Salem Baptist Church, said his focus is looking at how the community can best serve the students.
A main point of concern for Greer is the age of some of the facilities. Some of the facilities were originally built in the 30s, 40s and 50s, and are in need of upgrading, Greer said. The world has changed a great deal in that time and the way kids learn has also evolved.
“That’s a lot of changes,” Greer said. “It’s a whole new world now than what it was 50 years ago.”
Based on the condition of several campuses, Greer said a bond is not a question. It is a necessity.
Greer, who has grown children, said he knows many people don’t want their taxes to go up, but change doesn’t happen without the support of the community.
“Things are not going to get better unless we do better,” Greer said. “With bond stuff, it has to become personal to you.”
