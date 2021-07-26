After hours of meetings, bond planning task force members developed a bond proposal based on community feedback to be presented to the district’s board.
The bond planning task force met Monday to finalize a bond proposal to present to Victoria's school board during a special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Board members will not vote on the item until a later date.
The task force reached a consensus on presenting a 3-cent voter approved tax rate election and a bond for major district-repairs that would come with a zero tax increase.
“We do need it,” said Dale Zuck, a bond task force member. “The public needs to understand we are desperate to get that level of trust.”
Zuck, and a majority of the rest of the task force, agreed that their recommendation will help build community trust in the district.
District officials learned Monday that the district’s maintenance and operation tax rate will be compressed by the state to $.8647, said Greg Bonewald, the district’s deputy superintendent of operations. The current M&O tax rate is $.9164.
The new information, from the state, adjusted some of the potential bond options considered by the task force. Any potential bond or VATRE would be a tax increase atop the new compressed rate. For example, one option came with a zero tax increase, which was based on the $.9164 tax rate. Now, with the compressed rate that same option would now be a 2-cent decrease.
The meeting comes after four previous task force meetings and two community forums. The community meetings were held last week and saw significant turnout compared to last year’s bond information sessions.
During last week’s community meetings, Victoria residents shared input on the bond options they would like to see on the ballot. Many thought teacher salaries and major repairs were essential to the district.
After the meeting, residents were asked to vote on the proposition they would like to see on the ballot. A majority opted to see a VATRE, repairs, a new Mission Valley Elementary School campus and a new Stroman Middle School campus as propositions on the November ballot, according to community feedback forms.
Of about 170-180 people who attended the two meetings, about 144 people participated in the post-meeting survey. Of those 144, 85 preferred the option with both new Mission Valley and Stroman campuses. Next, 19 preferred a proposal that included a new Stroman campus. About 16 preferred a zero tax increase bond that included a VATRE and some repairs. Fifteen opted for a proposal that included a new Mission Valley campus. Nine opted for a 3-cent tax increase option that included a VATRE and district repairs.
A major theme that task force members noticed from the community feedback forms was the community’s lack of trust in the district.
Vic Morgan, former University of Houston-Victoria president, said the lack of trust in the community comes from a lack of knowledge. Many in the community don’t understand how schools are financed, and people believe facilities don’t impact education.
“I think that’s naive,” Morgan said. “I don't think people understand there is a relationship between the quality of school and the quality of education.”
Morgan was one of nine task force members who wanted to see Stroman as a ballot item in November and one of seven who wanted to see Mission Valley on the ballot. Community members need to stop focusing on their pocketbooks and look at bettering schools, or the community won’t have a bright future, he said.
“The future of this community rests on the education we give our students,” he said. “Economic development depends on the education of this community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.