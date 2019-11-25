Shaun Walke, 14, danced backward as he watched his purple bowling ball knock down nine pins.
“I’ve been looking forward to this my whole life,” the Stroman Middle School eighth grader said.
He grabbed the ball and looked to snag the spare. He swung his arm with the ball in tow, lining up his shot. The ball hit the slick lane with a solid plop and rumbled toward the lone pin.
The pin tumbled aside, earning Shaun the spare.
Shaun from Stroman Middle School competes at the Special Olympics bowling competition on Friday pic.twitter.com/TU8oJzd8PA— Samantha Douty (@SamanthaDouty) November 23, 2019
Shaun competed in the Special Olympics’ fourth annual local bowling contest Friday at Century Lanes. The Special Olympics, founded in 1968, is a global movement that was created to include those with disabilities, like Shaun.
John Bednarczyk, Victoria school district secondary adapted physical education teacher, said about 90 athletes from the Victoria area competed Friday. Representatives from the Victoria school district, Unique Friends and Shining Stars attended Friday.
Three to six athletes bowled in each of the 19 lanes, Bednarczyk said. Medals were awarded to the top three scores of each lane.
Athletes were divided into the lanes based on their abilities and average scores, he explained.
Bednarczyk said more spectators attended this year than during previous years, and it is great to see.
“The parents are getting involved in their special needs child,” he said. “That’s the best part.”
Student volunteers from Victoria East and West High Schools were stationed at every lane and throughout the bowling alley.
“I would rather kids their age help,” Bednarczyk said. “It brings awareness to special needs students and that they do the same activities as the regular education students.”
Four athletes bowled from lane 14, including Shaun, who arrived Friday ready to compete. He had his eye on the gold.
“I feel nervous,” he said between games. “It’s my first time, but I want to do it again.”
He said he was excited to play and see if he was good at bowling.
“It’s my favorite thing to do,” Shaun said while swaying in his chair. “You have to focus.”
Lindsay Kocian, Stroman Middle School paraprofessional, watched Shaun with a smile as he high-fived those around him after every roll.
She said the students were eager to get to the bowling alley, and they constantly asked if they were there yet, she said.
“The kids were excited,” Kocian laughed.
Five students from Stroman competed. Kocian said this was her first year at Stroman and attending the competition, but she already sees the value in it.
“This shows them that they aren’t alone and they can have fun,” she said.
After an hour of competition, Shaun said he had already made many friends, listing each of their first and last names without pause.
Competing alongside Shaun was Parker Williams, 19, who represented Unique Friends, a program geared toward people with special needs.
Parker from Unique Friends competes at the Special Olympics local Bowling competition on Friday. pic.twitter.com/O9jPzNhDWy— Samantha Douty (@SamanthaDouty) November 23, 2019
Parker has Down Syndrome and limited verbal skills, his mother Debbie Williams explained. She and the entire family sat behind lane 14 and cheered every roll Parker threw.
They come to every one of Parker’s competitions.
After throwing a strike, he strutted toward his competitors and flexed his biceps through his black-and-blue bowling shirt.
“He loves to be the star of the show,” Williams said.
She said Parker has been a part of Special Olympics since he was in middle school, and they have continued every year.
“This brings a good social circle,” she said.
