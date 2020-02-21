The Adult Literacy Council hosted the 27th annual Knowledge Bowl at Victoria College on Friday.
Teams of high school students, college students and adults filled the Student Center as questions flashed across the screen.
Questions were multiple choice, fill in the blank and open ended. The first question of the competition asked “Which of the following countries is currently the largest producers of lithium in the world?” and another “How many elevators are in the One World Trade Center building?”
