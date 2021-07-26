Club sports, elite teams, select teams and tournament teams have turned youth sports programs into a multi-billion dollar a year industry.
Over the past 20 years, the number of travel teams in the United States has skyrocketed. That has led the youth sports industry in the United States to generate more than $15 billion annually. It is estimated that nearly 20% of American families spent more than $12,000 a year on youth sports per child. Of these dedicated parents, 67% hope that their investments will lead to a college scholarship, and 34% think their child athletes will make it to the Olympics or become professional athletes.
Several coaches have quit their regular jobs to become full-time coaches, depending on the number of athletes they have playing on their team and the league they are participating in. The top coaches in soccer can earn an annual salary of up to $55,820, and volleyball coaches can make up to $59,807.
Some of these coaches are attending middle and high school sporting events to recruit future athletes by enticing parents with the promises of a college scholarship and the opportunity to travel across the United States to play some of the top teams. Coaches also are selling parents on the idea that to play at the high school level, students need to have club team experience, and some have even talked negatively about middle and high school programs all in an attempt to attract more players, which will increase their salaries.
Some parents have started their teams because their children were not good enough to make the local team or they did not receive adequate playing time. Participating on one of these teams has become the new status symbol in our communities, and it is not surprising to hear a parent say, “My child plays on the select team.”
The role of the parent has turned into the designated driver transporting their children and their children’s friends to and from practices and games in the hopes that one day this investment will lead to an athletic scholarship.
The truth of the matter is this — if your child is good enough to play at the collegiate level, coaches will find them. The money spent on club sports could be invested into a college fund at your local bank so you will have finances available to pay for college, and you will not have to depend on an athletic scholarship. The time you spend on the road could be used to build a strong relationship with your child.
Participating in sports is good and should be encouraged, but we need to be careful that we do not forget what the purpose of sports participation really is. Or have we already forgotten?
