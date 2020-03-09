Cade Middle School started a Kindness Club in fall 2019 to spread and instill kindness at the school. Since its inception, the club has gained almost 100 sixth, seventh and eighth graders.
Some of the acts of kindness the group has done this year are collect toiletries for Retama Nursing Home and sing Christmas carols to the residents.
The club also went to see the movie “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” to help the students understand what a kind man Mr. Rogers was.
Recently Cade Kindness Club partnered with Trinity Lutheran Church volunteers to make blankets for patients with cancer and Alzheimer’s.
Members of the group have also made a kindness tree. When a Cade Kindness Club member sees someone doing something kind, they place a leaf on the tree stating the person’s name and who they were kind to. That person also receives an orange heart stating what their act of kindness was and an orange bead to put on their lanyard to help each person keep track of their kind acts.
There are almost 900 students at Cade. Cade Kindness Club members are working on personalized messages for each student. After this project is completed, they will be writing letters to incoming Cade Bulldogs to help them make the transition to Cade campus.
The sponsors of the club are Vanessa Hersey, Casey Sherman and Xochitl Gonzalez.
