Cade Middle School Spanish students completed 170 Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, projects this year.
The students were each tasked with building an altar, or ofrenda, for the class to honor a loved one who had died.
Dia de los Muertos is celebrated Nov. 1-2 annually.
The altars will be on display during an open house 4-6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Cade Middle School, 611 West Tropical Drive.
