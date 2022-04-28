Learn about the candidates for the Victoria school board and Victoria City Council in Saturday and Sunday’s Advocate.
The city council candidates for Super District 6 are April L. Butler and Mark Loffgren.
The school board candidates are District 1, Kathy Lynn Bell and Theresa Ann Klacman; and District 6, Emeterio “Emett” Alvarez Jr. and Margaret Melissa Pruett.
If you want to learn about the candidates, watch the Candidates Forum, hosted by the Victoria Chamber of Commerce and the Victoria Advocate, on the Advocate’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.