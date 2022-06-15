Career & Technical Education (CTE) students were recognized for the first time ever during each Victoria school district high school graduation ceremony.
For the Class of 2022, a pin was designed to honor all students who have earned an industry-based certification (IBC) during high school. The unique pin signifies students’ readiness for the next step in their chosen career pathway. Seniors donned the IBC pin during the graduation ceremonies to celebrate their accomplishments.
As the end of the 2021-2022 school year approached, teachers and campus staff pulled together to provide additional opportunities for CTE students to earn IBCs during the school day, after school, and on Saturdays.
Additional opportunities are available during summer school for students to earn certifications.
West Student earns Microsoft Office Master Certification
Taylor Moreno, of Victoria West High School, recently earned his Microsoft Office Specialist Master certification.
To achieve this, Moreno passed these certifications this school year MS Office Word Specialist, MS Office Word Expert, MS Office Excel Specialist, MS Office Excel Expert, MS Office PowerPoint, MS Office Access Specialist and MS Outlook.
Moreno is working to pass the MS Office Outlook Specialist before the end of the year.
Work-Based Learning
During the second semester of the 2021-2022 school year, 82% of CTE teachers completed one or more work-based learning (WBL) opportunities. Some WBL activities included guest speakers, job shadowing, field trips, mock interviews, resume writing and filling out applications, road shows, college visits, job fairs, and competitions.
Seventy Victoria East and West High School students attended the Golden Crescent Career Expo and Job Fair at the Victoria College Emerging Technology Center. Students could connect with regional and community businesses, work on resumes, and complete applications.
Students were also interviewed for jobs.
On May 16, Vickers Elementary hosted a Career Day where CTE students from law enforcement and cosmetology students presented.
On May 19, Shields Elementary hosted a Career Day where CTE students from law enforcement, cosmetology, welding, and health care were able to present about their respective areas.
“Big thank you to your group of students who participated. They were phenomenal and did an outstanding presentation; the kids loved it. Thank you again for your help — VISD’s CTI rocks,” said Lydia Hobbs, M.Ed., social-emotional support specialist at Shields Elementary School.
