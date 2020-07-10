St. John’s Post 1269 of the Catholic War Veterans of Victoria recently awarded four $1,000 scholarships to graduating seniors.
The funds have been sent to each students’ respective university to cover tuition and fees for the 2020-2021 academic year. This is the fourth consecutive year the local Post has granted four $1,000 scholarships, according to a news release from the organization..
The recipients are Victoria East High School, Teagan Wertman, Stephen F. Austin State University who will major in applied mathematics; Bloomington High School, Alondra Salinas, the University of Houston-Victoria who will major in interdisciplinary studies; Victoria West High School, Hansa Saif, the University of Texas who will major in biology; St. Joseph High School, Gabriela Garza, Baylor University who will major in health science studies.
