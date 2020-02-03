Gabriel Hines, 7, advanced to the Victoria County Spelling Bee by spelling “remarkable” correctly at Chandler Elementary School.
He beat out kids three and four years older, and he will be one of the youngest county contestants, which his mother Marie Hines thinks is quite remarkable.
“I cried,” Hines said. “I didn’t expect that he would win.”
Gabriel is one of 25 Victoria County students who will compete at the county spelling bee at 10 a.m. Thursday at Victoria College’s Emerging Technology Complex at 7403 Lone Tree Road.
The first-grader spent his Saturday afternoon hunched over a 15-page word packet and a laptop studying for the impending competition.
“I studied a whole lot of words,” Gabriel said.
Hines said Gabriel is a visual learner. He spends his time studying by typing each word and reviewing from his own notes.
She said Gabriel was so proud of himself and jumped in the air, arms extended and celebrated his victory.
Gabriel said it has all paid off. Even as the youngest student, he wasn’t worried.
“I’m the little one that competed,” he explained.
Hines said Gabriel started spelling through cars. Gabriel was enamored with cars and learned how to spell the car brands.
She said she wasn’t surprised that Gabriel wanted to participate in the spelling bee because he started reading and spelling at 2 years old.
“He always liked words,” she said.
While Gabriel ran about his family’s apartment, his 3-year-old brother Jacob shouted words at him. Gabriel would stop mid-sentence, spell the word and then continue chatting without missing a beat.
“Pancake,” Jacob said.
“P-A-N-C-A-K-E,” Gabriel said.
“He helps me win,” Gabriel said about his brother.
Over the past few weeks, Gabriel said he has learned many words he never heard before, and his new favorite word is proud.
“I did it,” he said with a smile as he talked about his victory. “It’s just something that happened.”
Gabriel kept his Chandler spelling bee trophy on the counter as he studied his packet of words, and Jacob occasionally picked it up. Jacob said he couldn’t wait to have a trophy like that.
Gabriel said he is going to eliminate all the older kids again at the county spelling bee.
“I’m going to ace the spelling bee,” he said. “I’m going to keep trying and I never give up.”
