Q: I heard that UHV is planning to open a Chick-fil-A location in August. Will it be open to the public?
A: The University of Houston-Victoria is excited to add a Chick-fil-A inside UHV University Commons, 3006 N. Ben Wilson St. In addition, the building will house a coffee and snack bar that serves Starbucks coffee. The Chick-fil-A will offer a limited menu of the usual favorites including sandwiches, nuggets and waffle fries, just like you would find in an airport location. Both of these will be open to the public. Although the food court in University Commons won’t open until August, that isn’t the only service in the building that is open to the public. Community members also are welcome to use the services available through the UHV Library on the second and third floors of the building.
Anyone who is at least 16 years old and has some form of official identification can get a library card at the UHV Library and use the resources available in the building, including books, videos, computers and study rooms. Community members can check out up to three items at a time, except for feature films, which are reserved for students. The library also offers onsite access to national databases, such as business, finance and genealogy databases.
Community members who need to print materials at the library can do so in color or black-and-white for 5 cents a page. The library also can request an item from another library as an interlibrary loan for a $5 fee to cover the cost of shipping the item to UHV. The library also offers workshops that are sometimes open to the public.
Another resource available through the library is the jaX Makerspace. The Makerspace features items such as a 3D printer and scanner, laminator, button maker and more. To use the 3D printer and other items in the Makerspace, community members are charged a fee that is determined by the weight of the materials used.
Local historians and those interested in genealogy can benefit from the Regional History Center, which is on the third floor of University Commons and is a joint collaboration between UHV and Victoria College that is managed by UHV. The center is home to archives of photos and newspaper clippings from the Victoria Advocate and other sources in addition to all kinds of materials by Victoria residents.
Although the library does give students priority when it comes to accessing services, the community is welcome as well, and the library’s staff will be happy to help. The library opens at 7:45 a.m. on weekdays and closes at 10 p.m. Monday to Thursday and at 5 p.m. Fridays. During the weekend, the library is open from 1 to 6 p.m.
UHV is growing in exciting ways, and that includes offering great services to our students and the public.
