City of Victoria staff on Friday donate 10 laptops to the VISD Education Foundation’s device drive.
The devices will be distributed to Victoria Independent School District students who need them to participate in remote learning.
To make a monetary donation, contact Robin Harkey at robin.harkey@visd.net or 361-788-9271 ext. 40624.
