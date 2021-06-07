The city of Victoria will host a town hall meeting about the proposed O'Connor Elementary School and Stroman Middle School sidewalk project at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9, at the Victoria Community Center.
The city is in the process of applying for a TxDOT grant for a project that would add 6,000 feet of sidewalks and ramps in the area with the intent of creating safe walking routes to and from the schools and nearby locations.
"When TxDOT looks at an application, the city says we want to put this here," said Katy Connally, grants administrator for the city of Victoria. "But what TxDOT wants to know is does the public want it."
Construction costs for the project would be about $575,000, Connally said. The grant from TxDOT would cover 80% of that cost, leaving the city responsible for $114,950, she said.
"We want to hear from the families of the students who walk to and from school," said Connally. She said they want to know if this is something families want.
Residents will be able to give feedback and get answers to any questions they may have about the project at the town hall meeting.
Residents who are unable to attend the meeting can still share their experiences and input through an online survey at: www.surveymonkey.com/r/89JLZZB
