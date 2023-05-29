A lot of work went into preparing the 17 Faith Academy High School senior graduates who were recognized at their Sunday graduation ceremony.

"I want you to know I am very, very proud of you," Principal Larry Long said to the seniors before they made their way to an auditorium at Faith Family Church in Victoria for the afternoon ceremony.

Several hundred friends, family members and educators filled seats inside the sanctuary at Faith Family Church in Victoria. The Faith Academy graduation included a senior song by three graduates, benediction by Faith Family Lead Pastor Jim Graff and commencement address by Pastor Tony Velasquez.

Faith Academy, a small, private Christian school in Victoria is known for intimate classroom settings and an education approach that makes faith a priority.

"Since kindergarten, you guys have been to 425 chapel services, 2,500 Bible classes and memorized an average of 470 scriptures that are still inside of you, and God will raise them up when you need them," Long said.

Just before lining up to enter the sanctuary for the ceremony, Long led the seniors, students he's gotten to know well over the years, in prayer.

"Father, I thank you that they will are going to go with confidence, realizing that they don't have to have all the answers, but they do know you, and you do have all the answers," Long said during that prayer.

The 17 seniors walked to the sanctuary as a group, but each was recognized individually before taking their seat.

Inspirational music played over the loudspeakers as parents and loved ones cheered raucously for them.

The graduation ceremony was mainly about the students who had put so much work to get where they were Sunday.

But Long also acknowledged the work done by those who love and support them.

First, Long asked teachers to stand so they could be recognized.

"We have teachers who love what they do, and it shows," Long said, adding, "I am amazed daily by their dedication because they labor for far less than they are worth, but they are committed to create a Christ-centered learning environment through teaching strong Biblical values, leading by example and viewing their jobs as a ministry."

Then, the principal recognized parents.

"Behind every graduate, the average family has washed 7,500 loads of laundry, 2,700 loads of dishes and fed them an average of 19,710 meals," Long said. "There have been sacrifices, joy, tears, sleepless nights and a lot pf prayer. You have been a cheerleader, a shoulder to cry on, encourager, prayer warrior and voice of reason — even when they don't like the answer."

Just before the graduation ceremony, we sat down with five Faith Academy graduates to ask them, "What are you most looking forward to after high school?" Here's what they had to say.

"Seeing what God has next for me, his plan ... I'm looking forward to the next chapter and seeing what I'm capable of."

— Daylon Robinson, 18, will attend Texas A&M At Corpus Christi to pursue a degree in kinesiology with a minor in marketing to become a physical therapist.

Maddie Nunez "Starting my own registered Brahman herd."

— Maddie Nunez, 18, plans to attend UHV for two years before transferring to Texas A&M at College Station for a degree in animal science with a an emphasis in beef production.

Kaitlyn Potts "Having a little more freedom in how I schedule my days and being able to learn what I want to learn."

— Kaitlyn Potts, 18, wants to become a doctor of occupational therapy. She will begin her seven-year education with a major in communications and minor in business management.

"Joining the military."

— Hunter Willis, 18, will be joining the U.S. Army to serve in the infantry.

Nariah Garza "Being successful and living life without having to go to school for eight hours."

— Nariah Garza, 17, plans to become an anesthetist and will attend Victoria College and then UHV.