Coldwell Banker to host 26th annual clothing drive

Coldwell Banker will hold its 26th annual Wrap a Child in Warmth Campaign.
The campaign gathers donated clothing items and donates them to Victoria school district’ Kidz Connection. It will run through Jan. 8.
This year organizers are looking for gently used jackets, gloves, blankets, coats and shoes that can be donated at one of 12 collection sites, Realtor Sarah Rowlands said.
Coldwell Banker partnered with Triangle Cleaners to ensure the items are cleaned before going on to the next owner to wear, Rowlands said.
Typically the campaign begins shortly after Thanksgiving, but organizers wanted to ensure safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, Rowlands said.
Clothing items of any size will be accepted. Although clothing should not have logos or inappropriate writing for children.
“This is something that Coldwell Banker is really passionate about,” Rowlands said. ”They hold it pretty special to their hearts”
