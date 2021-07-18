Community members can attend two forums hosted by the Victoria school district that take a look at potential bond and tax rate proposals.
The community meetings will also be hosted by the bond planning task force on Wednesday and Thursday. The Wednesday meeting will be at 6 p.m. at the Stroman Middle School cafeteria. The Thursday meeting will be at 6 p.m. at the Shields Elementary School cafeteria.
District administrators, board members and task force members will be present to share information developed and discussed at the reconvened task force meetings, which were held June 21 through 30.
The task force developed several proposals, and now look to hear community feedback before presenting a proposal to the board. The potential bond and tax rate election would be held in November, if the board approves calling a bond election.
The proposals look to potentially increase teacher and staff pay and address needed district-wide repairs.
The information gathered at the community forums will be shared with the task force next week for further discussion.
