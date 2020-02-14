Two seats are up for a vote on the Victoria school board, with one race drawing two candidates by the time filing ended Friday.
Board President Tami Keeling is unopposed in her reelection bid for the District 5 seat. Keeling was first elected to the board in 2005.
District 3 board member Bret Baldwin also filed for reelection. He was first elected in 2017 and is serving his first term on the board.
Rick Streeter. 59, is challenging Baldwin for the seat, Streeter is a part-time teacher at Victoria East High School where he teaches chemistry.
The election is May 2
