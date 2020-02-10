Robin Barker, 17, placed mini vanilla wafers into plastic shot glasses to serve as the base of her banana pudding dessert shooter.
“They look so good and really fancy,” said the St. Joseph High School senior. “They weren’t even that hard to make.”
Robin and 11 other St. Joseph students gathered Wednesday afternoon for the weekly meeting of the school’s cooking club. They learned to make three types of dessert shooters – chocolate mousse, banana pudding and key lime pie.
This is the third year the club has been offered at St. Joseph High School, said Deborah Machicek, club adviser and math teacher.
“It’s probably one of my favorite extracurricular we do,” Machicek said.
She said the club offers a nice alternative to home economics, which isn’t offered at the high school.
“The kids want to learn how to cook,” Machicek said.
A dozen students laughed as they looked over the recipe and began cutting up bananas and limes for their small desserts. The smell of bananas filled the cafeteria’s kitchen as the whirl of the mixer stirred a chocolate mousse.
.@STJFlyers students fill the bottom of small glasses with brownies to serve as the base of dessert shooters during their monthly meeting Wednesday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/MAOBOIb0qL— Samantha Douty (@SamanthaDouty) February 8, 2020
The students whipped chocolate mousse and banana pudding while Robin and a few others filled the base of the shooters with brownies and wafers.
Once the fillings were set, the students took turns piping them into the glasses before topping them with whipped cream and cookie crumbles.
“You’re allowed to do the thing,” Robin said. “You’re not just watching. You actually do it.”
Robin said she enjoys learning the new recipes and taking them home for her family to try. The group has made some memorable dishes like cannolis, jalapeño jelly and a pumpkin cream cheese roll.
When the students finished their desserts they placed them on a decorative platter, like they would if they were hosting a party.
“Girls, you did a good job,” Machicek said as the group sampled their work.
St. Joseph junior Neha Chandna, 17, said she loves the cooking club, and she has learned some valuable skills like patience.
Neha enjoyed making the dessert shooters Wednesday because they were simple, beautiful and tasty.
“I thought it was super unique,” she said.
The club is one of her favorites at St. Joseph, and she has been a part of it since the beginning.
“This was another getaway,” Neha said about the club. “It’s nice having something different to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.