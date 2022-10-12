Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller echoed local leaders’ concerns about a proposed Jersey College nursing program in Victoria.
Officials like Jennifer Kent, president of Victoria College, and Mike Olsen, CEO of Citizens Medical Center, say if the New Jersey-based for-profit nursing school was to set up shop in Victoria, it could displace existing programs and decrease the number of nurses in the Victoria area.
Zeller said he shares that worry and sees the proposed program, which would be housed at DeTar Healthcare System, as having a “negative outcome.”
“By all indications, it looks like this program would siphon off nursing graduates out of our own community,” he said, adding, “I think we have a pretty solid system in place right now, and dismantling it and supplanting graduates that wouldn't be staying in the community, that has no local benefits and and it's concerning.”
On the county level, Zeller said the Commissioners Court is prepared to pass a resolution to voice its opinion on the situation, and to advocate for measures on the legislative level which might prevent similar things from happening.
“I've indicated to Dr. Kent that I'd be prepared to put on our (the Commissioners Court’s) agenda a resolution opposing something like this, that would siphon off our new graduates here in Victoria,” he said.
His opposition to the proposed program is partly based on the effect it might have on the number of nurses in the area.
“If this were leading to a net increase in nurses, that could be a different story,” Zeller said. “Or if these new nurses were staying here in the community, like a majority of those currently do, that could be a different story.”
Jersey College’s letter of intent to the Texas Board of Nursing says their goal is to enroll the first cohort of students in fall 2023. The program would have to be approved by the Board of Nursing, as well as the Texas Workforce Commission and the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.
It would be a two year, six semester long program awarding an associate degree in nursing.