Grandmother Ana Gomez spends her mornings sitting on a bench outside Crain Elementary School with her 5-year-old grandson.
Gomez, 54, of Victoria, used to walk her grandson to his classroom between 7:45 and 8 a.m. before school started. Now, she and the other Crain Elementary parents must watch through a glass door as their children head to their classrooms.
“He doesn’t want me to leave him,” Gomez said. “He holds on to me as long as I’m there.”
Parents and guardians can no longer walk their children to their classrooms in the morning at Crain Elementary School. Adults dropping off their children must say their goodbyes at the front entrance, according to the elementary school’s new drop-off policy.
School administrators changed their drop-off policy on Sept. 30, according to a sign posted on the school’s front entrance.
The notice said the change will allow teachers to build strong relationships with their students, which is one of Crain Elementary’s biggest missions.
If parents need to speak to their child’s teacher, they must write a note, send an email or schedule a meeting, according to the notice.
The drop-off procedure is determined by campus administrators at each school in the district, Victoria school district spokeswoman Shawna Currie said.
“The Crain administrator made changes to the morning drop-off procedure based on feedback from parents and other principals,” Currie said. “The updated procedure provides for additional security on the campus at the start of the school day.”
Gomez, who takes her grandson to school every day, said her grandson asks her to walk him to his classroom, but she can’t. She watches him through the front door to make sure he makes it to the right kindergarten classroom. He always looks back at her as he walks the halls, she said.
“I think it's wrong,” she said. “Kids don't know half the teachers anyways, and they are scared of the bigger kids.”
The policy change makes it feel as if the school doesn’t want parents involved in their child’s education, Gomez said.
Crain parent Cassandra Sanchez supports the policy, adding it will help regulate in-school traffic.
“This policy helps keep the halls clear, and it helps kick start the day for learning,” she said.
Sanchez said her second-grader and fifth-grader will be safer because of the policy and regulation about people entering the school before classes begin.
“Every visitor on campus has to check in with a photo ID,” she said. ”That line would be out the door if this policy wasn't in place.”
Currie noted the policy allows students to build independence and relationships with campus staff. Parents can still eat breakfast with their children in the cafeteria before the start of the school day, she said.
Torres Elementary School has a similar drop-off procedure in place, Currie said.
Torres administrators allow parents to walk their child to the classroom before the first bell at 7:50 a.m. A “hug zone” is also available for parents to say their goodbyes at the door leading to the hallway.
“Campus administrators are consistently looking at procedures to determine whether what is currently in place is best for students,” Currie said.
Children develop and mature at different times in their lives, said Hsin-Hui Grace Lin, human development professor for the School of Education at the University of Houston-Victoria.
Lin said the policy seems to allow children to become independent, but that may be more difficult for younger children such as kindergartners.
“It’s a good practice,” she said. “For little kids, it could be a challenge, but the school is safe. It lets kids feel proud they can walk alone.”
Lin said mornings can be chaotic with so many people coming in and out of the school. Limiting that access offers kids room to mature.
"It's better for the school district to set a line there," she said.
The key is doing it at a time a child feels comfortable, Lin said. If the student knows where their classroom is then it can be a great time for growth, but it can be difficult for children who feel lost in their environment.
“We want kids to be independent, but we want to have a supportive environment,” Lin said.
Crain Elementary parent Amy Ostler said she and her third-grader son don’t like the policy because it interrupts their established routine. She said there seems to be a lack of transparency on why the policy was implemented. She said prior to the policy change, parents would sign in before walking their children to class, which wasn't a problem.
“It feels like it’s a way to push parents out and not let them in,” she said.
Ostler, who is a member of the Parent Teacher Organization, said she is upset because the PTO was not part of the conversation before the policy was "sprung" on the parents. As a parent, Ostler wants to be a part of her son’s education, but the school isn’t letting that happen, she said.
“It’s just frustrating because I feel like we have the right to (walk them to class),” she said. “It’s our child. There is no reason why we can’t walk our kid to class in the morning.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.