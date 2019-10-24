Nine Crossroads high school bands will compete this weekend in the UIL area marching band competition.
Calhoun High School, Victoria East High School and Victoria West High School will compete in the 5A division Saturday at the Bobby Lackey Stadium in Weslaco. Twenty-eight high school bands will compete at the 5A level.
Ten bands will move on to the finals which begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Those selected from the finals will advance to the state competition.
Palacios High School, Nixon-Smiley High School, Industrial High School, Goliad High School, Yoakum High School and Ganado High School will compete in the 3A division Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Beeville. Fifty-two high school bands will compete at the 3A level.
Twelve bands will move on to the finals with begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Those selected from the finals will go on to the state competition.
This is the area level on the way to the state competition Nov. 4-5 for 5A and Nov. 6 for 3A in San Antonio.
