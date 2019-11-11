Q: Last month, I went to one of UHV’s Crossroads Café events. When is the next one, and how can musicians sign up to perform?
A: The University of Houston-Victoria’s Crossroads Café series is a monthly event intended to provide live music and create a fun, relaxed environment during lunch for community members and UHV faculty, staff and students. The event takes place inside Jaguar Hall Dining.
This month’s Crossroads Café will feature Troy Grant from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday. Grant sings and plays acoustic guitar. He has played two headline shows to almost maximum capacity at The House of Blues in Dallas and was the opening act for performers who were on “American Idol” and “The Voice.” He also is a recurring act in the Bishop Arts District in Dallas on The Laughing Willow stage and currently is in the Six Flags over Texas Live and Local circuit. In addition, he has been featured on morning news programs in Dallas, Austin and San Antonio.
UHV’s series was modeled after similar events at other universities, including Angelo State University in San Angelo – the alma mater of Freddie Cantu, UHV Student Life coordinator. To help encourage attendance, the Crossroads Café events are held during lunch Thursdays. Community members can enjoy an all-you-can-eat experience that includes a beverage, buffet, salad bar and dessert for $8.25.
One of the advantages of the café series is that it allows the university to showcase up-and-coming artists who otherwise might have a hard time getting recognition. Some of the previous performers have included Victoria mariachi band Mariachi Tapatio, San Antonio singer and songwriter Paula Cortez and Johnathan Cochran from Nashville.
Grant will be the last performer of the fall semester. The series will resume bringing in new artists in February for the spring semester.
The university has received positive feedback about the artists who perform in the series. Some of the most popular have been country artists. Local musicians who want to sign up to participate should contact UHV Student Life at 361-485-4410.
