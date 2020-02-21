School districts and cities across the state will hold elections on May 2.
Now that filing has ended, some entities will be able to cancel their election because the candidates are unopposed.
Early voting begins April 20.
The following is the list of elections and special elections planned in the Crossroads.
Victoria County
Victoria School Board: District 5, Tami Keeling, 58, of Victoria, founder and co-owner of TTK Consulting, incumbent. District 3, Bret Baldwin, 56, of Victoria, business and organizational consultant, incumbent; Rick Streeter, 59, of Victoria, part-time teacher.
Victoria College Board: District 1, Josie Rivera, 72, of Bloomington, retired educator. District 3, V. Bland Proctor, 53, of Victoria, attorney. District 5, Daniel Cano, 37, of Victoria, physician. District 7, Ronald Walker, 71, of Victoria, attorney. All are incumbents
Calhoun County
Seadrift City Council: Mayor, Elmer B. DeForest, 71, semi-retired consultant; At-large, 2 to be elected, Rainer Brigham, 63, fishing guide; Peggy Sue Gaines, 50, homemaker. All are incumbents and residents of Seadrift.
Port Lavaca City Council: Mayor, Jack Whitlow, 65, incumbent; Sylvia Chapa, 62, paralegal. District 1, Jerry Smith, 57, electrician, incumbent; William B. Harris, 30, business owner. District 3, Jan Regan, 74, Realtor, incumbent; Wayne Allen Tippity Jr., 66, counselor. All are residents of Port Lavaca.
Calhoun School Board: District 1, Dominic Robles, 41, instrument inspector. District 2, Rene Flores, 47, maintenance assistant manager. District 6, John Foester, 51, geologist and rancher. All are incumbents and live in Port Lavaca. The election is expected to be canceled because there are no contested races.
Point Comfort City Council: Mayor, John Warren, 63, manager; Mayor Leslie Machicek is not seeking reelection. At-large, 2 to be elected, George Hernandez, 70, incumbent, chemical operator; Mitchal McBride, 59, incumbent, mechanical maintenance director; Kelli Hilscher Hynes, 57, 911 dispatcher. All are residents of Point Comfort.
DeWitt County
Cuero City Council: Mayor, Sara Post Meyer, 73, retired. District 2, Terry Glover, 56, self-employed. District 3, Brad Hedrick, 59, South Texas Electric Cooperative. All are of Cuero and are incumbents. The council plans to cancel the election at its March 9 meeting because none of the races are contested.
Yorktown City Council: At-large, 3 to be elected, Travis Peyton, 41, incumbent, chemical applicator; Lorene Alex Migura, incumbent, office administrator for Yorktown Chamber of Commerce and Yorktown Texas Western Days Association. The council plans to cancel the election at its March 30 meeting. The council can appoint someone to fill the third vacancy or it can remain open.
Special Election: Proposition 1, proposal to increase the Yorktown sales tax rate from 1.75% to 2%.
Nordheim City Council: At-large, 3 to be elected, Rene’ Garcia, 76, retired; Jose Gonzalez, Jr., retired; Patricia Garcia, 63, retired. All are of Nordheim and are incumbents.
Yoakum City Council: Place 4, Sean Mooney, of Yoakum, 37, principal at St. Joseph Catholic School; incumbent Elorine Sitka is not seeking reelection. Place 5, Billy Goodrich, of Yoakum, 65, retired Texas Department of Transportation engineer, incumbent.
Cuero School Board: District 3, Beverly Kuecker, owner and operator of a railroad supply company; District 4, Courtney Moore, massage therapist. Both are of Cuero and incumbents. The board plans to cancel the election at its March 26 meeting because the candidates are unopposed.
Yorktown School Board: At-large, 4 to be elected, Nelda Sertuche, 64, incumbent, office manager and tax specialist; Jody Hall, 46, incumbent, registered nurse; Whitney Schroeder, 33, business advisor for University of Houston-Victoria SDBC; John Young, 48, inside sales; Benjamin Hahn, 45, farmer and rancher. All are of Yorktown. Members Randy Franke and Danette Respondek are not seeking reelection.
Nordheim School Board: The school board election was canceled, according to the DeWitt County election administrator. Additional details were not available from the Nordheim School District.
Special Election: Proposition A: Issuance of $6,345,000 of bonds by the Nordheim School District. purpose of constructing, acquiring, renovating and equipping school buildings in the district, the purchase of school buses, the retrofitting of school buses with emergency and safety and security equipment. Proposition B: Issuance of $1,585,000 of bonds by the Nordheim School District for the purpose of constructing, acquiring, renovating and equipping recreational facilities in the district, consisting of tennis courts and track and field facilities.
Yoakum School Board: At-large, 3 to be elected, Amanda Fling, of Yoakum, 40, incumbent, civil engineer at Texas Department of Transportation; Darlene Renken, of Yoakum, 65, incumbent, retired; Gary Colman, of Yoakum. Board member John Braden is not seeking reelection.
DeWitt Medical District: 1 to be elected, Cynthia Sheppard, of Cuero, 61, lawyer, incumbent. The board plans to consider canceling the election at its board meeting on March 26.
Yoakum Hospital District: At-large, 2 to be elected, Linda Schmidt, 62, incumbent, president of Hochheim Prairie Insurance; Harry Sherman, 72, retired. Both are of Yoakum.
Special Elections: Unexpired 2-year term: Ron White, of Yoakum, 56, branch office administrator with Edward Jones; unexpired 1-year term, Louise Witte, of Yoakum, 71, retired. The board will consider canceling the general election at its March 16 meeting. Also, it will consider canceling both special elections at its March 16 meeting if no one else files before the March 3 deadline.
Goliad County
Goliad School Board: District 1, Don Lee Gonzalez, 52, of Goliad, incumbent; Daniel San Miguel, 48, of Goliad, area manager for AT&T. District 2, Jason Howard, 40, of Goliad; Arthur Luco, 41, of Goliad, ranch manager; incumbent Robert De La Garza did not file for reelection. District 4, Destry Gruetzmacher, 51, of Goliad, incumbent, owner of cell tower construction company, incumbent.
Goliad City Council: Mayor, Trudia Preston, 68, of Goliad, incumbent; Robin Alaniz, 60, of Goliad, registered nurse, current alderwoman; Brenda Moses, 52, of Goliad, accounting. At-large, 2 to be elected, Mary Burns, 68, of Goliad, incumbent; Mary Gleinser, 64, of Goliad, incumbent, registered nurse; Yvonne Ramirez Krucenski, 47, of Goliad, local business owner. If Alaniz is elected mayor, she will resign the alderwoman seat.
Jackson County
Edna School Board: District 5, Toby Ressman, 47, of Edna, site manager for Brown and Root. District 7, Donnie Mac Long, 48, of Edna, operations staff at Formosa Plastics.
Edna City Council: District 3, Rick Boone, 46, of Edna, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy. District 4, Elizabeth Sommerfeld, 40, of Edna, incumbent, registered dietitian; Michael A. Dodds, 63, of Edna, retired oil and gas industry inspector. District 5, Johnny Vasquez Jr., personal information not available.
Ganado School Board: Position 3, Chris Hajovsky, 40, of Ganado, incumbent, self-employed farmer; Dwayne Taylor, 56, of Ganado, Emergency Medical Technician. Position 6, Susie Pape, 59, of Ganado, retired Ganado Elementary School teacher, Cindy L. Bures, 62, of Ganado, CFO of Jackson Electric Cooperative. Position 4, Russell A. Hahn, 54, of Ganado, project manager for Testengeer, Rebecca Reid, 41, of Ganado, accounts receivable for J&J Pipe and Supply, Jamie Bures, 41, of Ganado, incumbent, farmer, rancher and attorney.
Ganado City Council: Mayor, Clinton Tegeler, 45, of Ganado, incumbent, winemaker. Council, Mike Konarik, 67, of Ganado, owner of Safeguard Pest Control; James Sudik, 51, of Ganado, Emergency Medical Technician for Jackson County Hospital District.
La Ward City Council: Mayor, Richard Koch, retired from Alcoa. Council, Mike Williams and Mary Gutierres. Additional information not available.
Jackson County Hospital District Board: Precinct 1 Position 2, Jim Kaelin, 57, director of security. Precinct 2 Position 2, Janet Chanek, 59, retired. Precinct 3 Position 2, Shelley Srp, 41, real estate broker, incumbent Frank Condron did not file for reelection. Precinct 4 Position 2, Jerry Adelman, 75, retired.
Lavaca County
Hallettsville School Board: Place 6, Robert Lundy. Place 7, Chris Ranly, 38 of Hallettsville, oil field drilling fluids salesperson. Both are incumbents.
Hallettsville City Council: Mayor, Alice Jo Summers, 68 of Hallettsville, incumbent, substitute teacher with Hallettsville ISD; Gordon Clark, of Hallettsville, rancher and businessperson; Summers has served as mayor since November, after the previous mayor died on Oct. 31. Council: Alderman 1, Elmo Grant, 73 of Hallettsville, incumbent, retired; Michelle Lanni, 40 of Hallettsville. Alderman 3, Trent Skelton, incumbent; Mark Hartig, 63 of Hallettsville, semi-retired Housing and Urban Development regulatory and occupancy specialist. Alderman 4, Wyatt “Dean” Madden, Jr., 51 of Hallettsville, H-E-B store leader at Yoakum.
Shiner School Board: Place 2, Tommy Schuette, 48, incumbent, owner of Shiner Barbecue Co. Place 4, Max Moore, 45, service writer for Darilek Automotive; Denise Overton, 52, business owner; Dr. John M. Davidson, 46, veterinarian; Craig Fric, 37, director of health, safety, security and environment for a Houston-based oil and gas company; Christine Presley, 44 community relations representative for Guadalupe Valley Electric Cooperative. All are of Shiner. Incumbent Andrew Schacherl did not seek reelection.
Shiner City Council: Bucky Boehm, 32, sales manager at Boehm Tractor Sales; Michael Furrh, 35, EMS chief for Colorado County EMS and assistant fire chief in Shiner; and Louis Herman. All are incumbents and of Shiner.
Moulton School Board: Place 4, Nan Pilat, 48, of Moulton, incumbent, business office manager at Shady Oak Nursing and Rehab; Debra Luksovsky, 64, of Moulton, retired from the chemical industry. Place 5, Donna Perez; Carol Dvorak, 50. of Moulton, office clerk in the propane industry; Belinda Pustka, 65 of Moulton, teacher.
Moulton City Council: Place 3, Kelley Moeller, 54, of Moulton, incumbent, retired business owner and currently self-employed; Donald Wagner, 71, retired cartographer. Place 4, no candidates, incumbent Donald Wagner did not seek reelection for this position. Place 5, no candidates, incumbent Nathan Beyer did not seek reelection for this position. City Council will appoint council members to seats that did not have a candidate file for election in June.
Special Election: Reauthorization of a street and maintenance tax: Every four years, residents must reauthorize this tax, which is ¼ of 1% of the sales tax collected. The funding is restricted to street repairs.
Lavaca Hospital District Board of Directors: Information not available. Places 1, 3, 5 and 7 are up for election.
Refugio County
Refugio City Council: Place 3, Michael Rocha, 57, of Refugio, incumbent, retired. Place 4, Frank Hosey, 59, of Refugio, incumbent, social worker. Place 5, Dale Skrobarcek, 56, of Refugio, incumbent, automotive technician. The council plans to cancel the election at its Feb. 25 meeting.
Refugio School Board: District 6, Andy Rocha, 56, of Refugio, incumbent, manager of accounting. District 7, Ethel Garza, 66, incumbent, beautician. The school board plans to council the election at an upcoming meeting.
Woodsboro City Council: Place 3, John Cisneros, 76, of Woodsboro, incumbent, retired. Place 4, Freddy Arriaga, 45, of Woodsboro, incumbent, laborer. Place 5, Rosemary Vega, 49, of Woodsboro, incumbent. The council plans to cancel the election at an upcoming meeting.
Special Election: A proposal to increase the sales tax from 7.25% to 8.25%.
Woodsboro School Board: Seat 1, Joseph M. Gonzales, 29, of Woodsboro, mechanic. Seat 2, Michelle McCleskey, 34, of Woodsboro, education coach. Seat 5, Steven Franks, 37, of Woodsboro, construction manager. The council plans to cancel the election at an upcoming meeting.
Austwell- Tivoli School Board: Place 3, Carl Anderson, incumbent; Place 6, Melanie Brewer, incumbent; Place 7, Carlton Hopper, Jr., incumbent. The school board plans to cancel the election at an upcoming meeting.
Bayside City Council: Mayor, Sharon Scott, 77, incumbent, retired; Donna M. Easton, 62, retired. Place 2, Margaret Babb, 73, retired. Place 3, Ken Dahl, 67, incumbent, driver manager. Special election for Place 5, Van Williams, 65, self-employed. All are of Bayside.
