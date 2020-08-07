Back to school is around the corner and for many it will look different than previous years.
The Texas Education Agency requires public school districts to provide in person and virtual learning options for students in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Moulton school district
Moulton students will return to campus on Aug. 17.
The public school has online and in-person options for students.
Sweet Home school district
Students will return to the classroom on Aug. 19.
Families can choose between online and in-person learning. Masks are required of students 10 and older.
Ezzell school district
School will reopen on Aug. 20.
Students and employees will need to self-screen before returning to campus. Parents can choose to send their kids in person or learn at home.
Everyone 10 years and older must wear a face mask.
Vysehrad school district
The campus reopens on Aug. 20 for class.
Students can return in person or virtually.
Meyersville school district
In person and virtual classes will return Aug. 17.
All students and faculty must wear masks while on campus and must bring their own water bottle to school.
Campus officials will screen students for COVID-19 symptoms as students arrive.
Woodsboro school district
Students will walk the halls of campus starting Aug. 12.
All staff will self-screen before returning to campus and visitors will be screened upon arrival.
Austwell-Tivoli school district
Instruction will begin virtually on Aug. 10.
The remote instruction will last three weeks and a staggered return plan is being developed.
Westhoff school district officials could not be reached for comment.
