Moulton High School

Moulton High School

 Contributed Photo

Back to school is around the corner and for many it will look different than previous years.

The Texas Education Agency requires public school districts to provide in person and virtual learning options for students in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moulton school district

Moulton students will return to campus on Aug. 17.

The public school has online and in-person options for students.

Sweet Home school district

Students will return to the classroom on Aug. 19.

Families can choose between online and in-person learning. Masks are required of students 10 and older.

Ezzell school district

School will reopen on Aug. 20.

Students and employees will need to self-screen before returning to campus. Parents can choose to send their kids in person or learn at home.

Everyone 10 years and older must wear a face mask.

Vysehrad school district

The campus reopens on Aug. 20 for class.

Students can return in person or virtually.

Meyersville school district

In person and virtual classes will return Aug. 17.

All students and faculty must wear masks while on campus and must bring their own water bottle to school.

Campus officials will screen students for COVID-19 symptoms as students arrive.

Woodsboro school district

Students will walk the halls of campus starting Aug. 12.

All staff will self-screen before returning to campus and visitors will be screened upon arrival.

Austwell-Tivoli school district

Instruction will begin virtually on Aug. 10.

The remote instruction will last three weeks and a staggered return plan is being developed.

Westhoff school district officials could not be reached for comment.

Samantha Douty is the education reporter at the Victoria Advocate. She grew up in Corpus Christi and graduated from UT-Arlington with a bachelor's in journalism.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.