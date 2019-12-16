POINT COMFORT – Goliad High School senior John Cowan plans to bring the welding profession back to his family tree.
Cowan was among students from five area high schools who competed at the inaugural High School Welding Cup hosted by Formosa Plastics on Wednesday.
“I want to pursue a career in welding,” Cowan said.
His grandfather was a welder and came from a family of welders. Now, Cowan wants to bring the tradition back into his family after his father went into the oil field.
During the competition, students were tasked with showcasing their overhead plate and vertical plate skills. Unlike in other competitions, the students aren’t constructing anything. They are judged purely on technical execution.
Local high school students competed at the inaugural competition of the High School Welding Cup event at Formosa on Dec. 13. pic.twitter.com/oroIMfnvHx— Samantha Douty (@SamanthaDouty) December 14, 2019
Cowan said the competition at Formosa was a great chance for him to get exposure to the field and practice his skills in a competitive setting.
He started welding when he was in sixth grade and has continued throughout his high school career. Cowan plans to become a welder and leave his mark on the world while traveling.
“There is welding in everything,” he said.
Mike Tolar, welding coordinator with Formosa, said students like Cowan can make a sizable income through the industry. He said he has met students who make a six-figure income in their early 20s.
He said the profession also doesn’t require a four-year degree, which makes a welding certification feasible for students.
“This is probably the most professional path you can take without a degree,” he said.
Beginning welders make $44,419 a year on average, according to the American Welding Society.
Tolar attended a welding competition a few years ago, and he realized there are talented local students in the Crossroads who should have a chance to showcase their skills locally. That led to the creation of the event, which is planned to be held biannually and will take place again in April.
Dakota Stockman, who meets with students to discuss the field with Tolar, said competitions like the Welding Cup creates networks of opportunity.
Stockman, 20, competed at similar events, like Welding Skills USA, and those competitions landed him a job at Formosa.
He said it was great working with the high school students to give back to the community and share the skills he learned when he was their age.
“I started early in high school and got the basics,” he said. “By the time they get into the field, then those students can advance further. It can change their lives.”
