Victoria school district's Career & Technical Education is partnering with Mid Coast Construction Academy to offer a Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning pre-apprenticeship program for the 2022-23 school year.
The two organizations offer electrical and plumbing pre-apprenticeship programs.
Incoming sophomores, juniors, and seniors are able to register for an HVAC, electrical, or plumbing pre-apprenticeships program. The apprenticeship program is a four-year program. Students can complete Level 1 and Level 2 of each pre-apprenticeship program while in high school, upon graduation students will go through the job placement assistance process with MCA and enroll in evening classes to complete Level 3 and Level 4. Level 3 and Level 4 is a two-year program.
HVAC, electrical, and plumbing are high-wage, high-demand jobs that meet the area's growth and industry needs. The demand for HVAC, electrical, and plumbing technicians is projected to continue to grow. Committed to students Finding Their ‘&,’ students will gain training and the National Center for Construction Education and Research certifications for these in-demand fields while still in high school, allowing them to enter directly into the adult apprenticeship program upon graduation and participate in the on-the-job training partnership with area businesses.
Students who would like to enroll in the Level 1 HVAC, Level 1 Electrical, or Level 1 Plumbing pre-apprenticeship program can complete the Interest Form by May 13. Students selected for the program will be notified to complete the MCA application at VEHS on May 17, and VWHS on May 18. Completed applications will be due by May 20.
For more information, visit CTE website or email CTE@VISD.net.
