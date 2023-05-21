The Cuero ISD Education Foundation awarded $100,551.18 in scholarships to Cuero High School seniors. The scholarships were presented during the school's Scholarship Awards Ceremony on
May 17.
As the result of the generosity of its donors, the Cuero ISD Education Foundation was able to provide financial assistance to students, empowering them to pursue their academic dreams and make a positive impact on their communities, according to a news release from the foundation.
The scholarships were awarded as follows:
- The Andrew J. Creighton Memorial Scholarship, for $1,301.18, to William Turk.
- The Lawrence E. Dietze Memorial Scholarship, for $500, to Kelton Dunn.
- The TrustTexas Bank Education Scholarship, $1,000, to Jacob Baker.
- The Ada Kirk “Serendipity” Scholarship, for $750, to Cecilia Orch.
- The Lenny Moore Memorial Scholarship, for $2,500 each, to William Carbonara, Escynce Cunningham and Lunden Hahn.
- The George and Pat Olson Memorial Scholarship, for $1,000, to William Carbonara.
- The Kay Reese Memorial Scholarship, for $1,500, to Madison Fink.
- The Gail Elaine Salcher Memorial Scholarship, for $2,000, to Cecilia Orch.
- The William “Buster” and Frances R. Gilbreth Future Educator Scholarship, for $2,500, to Kaylynn Cowey.
- The Cuero ISD Education Foundation General Scholarship, for $2,500, to Carmen Deleon.
- The Frederick W. Fischer “Helping Hands” Scholarship, for $10,000 each, was awarded to Jessica Albrecht, Olivia Blank, Katlyn Mendez, Jordan Pierce, Hannah Sweatman, Bailey Tweedle, Jared Villanueva-Luna and Allison Zengerle.
Looking ahead, the Cuero ISD Education Foundation will announce winners of an additional $50,000 in Frederick W. Fischer "Helping Hands" Scholarships in June to graduates of Cuero High School who are currently enrolled in college. These scholarships will provide ongoing support to students as they continue their educational journey and pursue their career aspirations, according to the news release.
For more information about the Cuero ISD Education Foundation and its scholarship programs, go to cueroedfoundation.org.