Trinity Episcopal School third-graders Maely Brandes, 8, and Madison Osuchukwu, 9, ran through a magical candy world they created with their Destination Imagination team.
The team of seven students known as the Card Builders ran through their candy-inspired skit, which they wrote, before they competed at the Destination Imagination competition in Corpus Christi on Saturday.
“Destination imagination is about quick thinking with stuff we use in everyday life,” Madison said. “My mom told me about it and told me it’s like school but you don’t have to sit down and just read.”
The Card Builders, an engineering focused group made up of third- through fifth-graders, is one of several teams that competed in Corpus Christi. Each team competed in a different category, including engineering and improv.
Destination Imagination is an international educational-based nonprofit that was created to inspire young students to be innovators, leaders and creative problem-solvers, according to the website.
“It’s where you’re supposed to have fun and learn,” Maely explained.
Maely joined the team because she enjoyed watching do-it-yourself shows on TV and thought this would be a great way for her to put those skills to the test.
Students in the Card Builders group had to write a skit, create sets, costumes and build a functioning card bridge during the show. The group had to finish all elements within eight minutes.
Wednesday before the competition, the students ran through their skit in front of a small audience twice. They unfolded their paper set before running out and starting their show.
After the first round, the students sat down and discussed where they can make adjustments.
“We forgot to change the set,” Maely said, laughing.
Everything the students use in their competition was only touched and created by the students. Adults can have nothing to do with it, said Tanya Wilkinson, Trinity Destination Imagination coordinator.
Wilkinson watched the Card Builders practice and smiled as the students worked through problems such as changing the characters’ names and finding ways to better tell their candy story.
“It seems like there was some really nice focus this week,” she told the students. “(The judges) are wanting to make sure these are your ideas.”
She said Destination Imagination is great because it makes the students think of creative ways to solve problems.
“I love this,” Wilkinson said. “You see their wheels turning.”
