DeTar Healthcare System is now providing on-site medical support for at least six local sports program, giving athletes access to an evaluation from an athletic trainer or physician in case of injury.
The health system’s expanded sports medicine offerings come as parents and educators around the U.S. are looking for more ways to protect student athletes from a range of injuries, but particularly from concussions. There is limited research on how contact sports might risk student athletes’ health long-term. But terrifying health outcomes for some professional football players have put parents, coaches and schools on high alert.
Have you ever had a concussion?
In 2011, Texas lawmakers passed a law requiring training for coaches and athletic trainers on how to handle concussions. The law also requires a student athlete to be removed from a practice or competition immediately if it is suspected that the student has sustained a concussion.
In the U.S., an estimated 283,000 children seek care annually in emergency departments for a sports- or recreation-related traumatic brain injury, according to a recent article from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The data indicates a significant leveling-off of traumatic brain injuries among boys, a trend that could be linked to better protocols when an injury is suspected.
DeTar has sports medicine contracts with Cuero High School, Hallettsville High School, Sacred Heart High School in Hallettsville, St. Joseph High School, the Victoria school district and the Victoria Generals, said the hospital’s spokeswoman Judith Barefield.
In September, DeTar hired Dr. Balaguru Ravi to join its sports medicine team. Ravi, 30, specializes in sports medicine and completed a primary care fellowship at the University of Buffalo in New York. The university’s sports medicine institute is renowned for its ground-breaking research on concussions. Buffalo’s clinic was the first in the U.S. to use standardized treadmill testing to evaluate and form a treatment plan for concussions.
The program also trained Ravi to provide on-site game coverage for the university’s Division I athletes, a training which Ravi can now draw on when he supervises local football or basketball games.
“Sports are always going to be there,” Ravi said. “I see my job as making them as safe as they can possibly be.”
Bryan Jones, the athletic director and head football coach at St. Joseph, said it was a “no brainer” for the high school to enter into a contract with DeTar last year. Jones said that although St. Joseph staff is trained to follow concussion protocol, having trainers and physicians who focus on sports medicine made student athletes safer.
In the 2019 football season, a DeTar physician and trainer has been on staff for every football game. In the long term, Jones hopes to have someone available for all home sports games, he said.
Jones said the program helps protect student athletes not only from serious concerns like concussions, but also other injuries that come from overuse or doing the same motion repetitively.
Jones said having DeTar trainers and physicians on-site gave students access to a quick and authoritative diagnosis if something felt wrong.
“My diagnosis is good for cramps and maybe a twisted ankle,” Jones said. “They go out to see the kid, and they talk to them and walk them through on the field. They’re seasoned and experienced, they know all the right questions to ask. Their judgment has been spot on.”
